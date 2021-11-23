63 Moons Technologies Ltd Slips 2.57%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.08%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has added 16.73% over last one month compared to 0.68% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.28% drop in the SENSEX

63 Moons Technologies Ltd fell 2.57% today to trade at Rs 113.75. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.08% to quote at 34263.39. The index is down 0.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, eClerx Services Ltd decreased 2.35% and Infosys Ltd lost 2.13% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 55.14 % over last one year compared to the 32.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has added 16.73% over last one month compared to 0.68% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.28% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 48604 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42960 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 135.75 on 18 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 68.05 on 01 Apr 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)