Pricol Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Bank, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, NIIT Ltd and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 November 2021.

Pricol Ltd lost 10.62% to Rs 109.85 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank tumbled 9.95% to Rs 144.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd crashed 9.19% to Rs 448.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49042 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd dropped 7.97% to Rs 377.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64982 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd slipped 7.96% to Rs 40.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75876 shares in the past one month.

