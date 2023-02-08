A-1 Acid consolidated net profit declines 92.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.79% to Rs 79.03 crore

Net profit of A-1 Acid declined 92.72% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 79.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.79.0384.791.374.051.354.480.323.670.192.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)