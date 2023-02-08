JUST IN
Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 399.57% in the December 2022 quarter
A-1 Acid consolidated net profit declines 92.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.79% to Rs 79.03 crore

Net profit of A-1 Acid declined 92.72% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 79.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales79.0384.79 -7 OPM %1.374.05 -PBDT1.354.48 -70 PBT0.323.67 -91 NP0.192.61 -93

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:48 IST

