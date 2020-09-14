JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 67.72% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 68.12% to Rs 1.32 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 64.29% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.12% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.324.14 -68 OPM %22.7312.56 -PBDT0.200.44 -55 PBT0.130.38 -66 NP0.100.28 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 14:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU