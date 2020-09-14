A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.12% to Rs 1.32 croreNet profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 64.29% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.12% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.324.14 -68 OPM %22.7312.56 -PBDT0.200.44 -55 PBT0.130.38 -66 NP0.100.28 -64
