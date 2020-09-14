A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.12% to Rs 1.32 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 64.29% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.12% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.324.1422.7312.560.200.440.130.380.100.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)