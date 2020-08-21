A Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 21.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.38% to Rs 78.66 crore

Net profit of A Infrastructure declined 21.48% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.38% to Rs 78.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

