A Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 21.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.38% to Rs 78.66 crore

Net profit of A Infrastructure declined 21.48% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.38% to Rs 78.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales78.6691.87 -14 OPM %9.238.77 -PBDT4.926.17 -20 PBT4.175.39 -23 NP4.025.12 -21

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 16:27 IST

