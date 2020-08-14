A K Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 81.31% to Rs 3.10 crore

Net loss of A K Spintex reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 81.31% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.1016.5914.8413.080.301.97-0.400.87-0.400.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)