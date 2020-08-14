A K Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
RRIL reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Chitradurga Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Western India Plywoods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter
J D Orgochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter
NILE reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 81.31% to Rs 3.10 croreNet loss of A K Spintex reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 81.31% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.1016.59 -81 OPM %14.8413.08 -PBDT0.301.97 -85 PBT-0.400.87 PL NP-0.400.70 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU