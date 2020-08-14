JUST IN
Business Standard

Bodal Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.85% to Rs 110.08 crore

Net loss of Bodal Chemicals reported to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 28.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.85% to Rs 110.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 322.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales110.08322.35 -66 OPM %-18.9814.83 -PBDT-16.5150.07 PL PBT-22.8944.45 PL NP-17.1428.86 PL

Fri, August 14 2020. 16:18 IST

