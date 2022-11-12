Shiva Texyarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.21 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 20.24% to Rs 91.14 croreNet loss of Shiva Texyarn reported to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 8.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.24% to Rs 91.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales91.14114.27 -20 OPM %3.1615.82 -PBDT-1.3615.01 PL PBT-5.2511.96 PL NP-4.218.22 PL
