Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 62.14% to Rs 3.94 croreNet Loss of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 62.14% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 225.90% to Rs 9.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.942.43 62 9.943.05 226 OPM %-12.69-21.81 --24.55-21.97 - PBDT-2.87-0.69 -316 -4.81-1.13 -326 PBT-3.15-1.01 -212 -6.05-2.40 -152 NP-0.12-1.01 88 -0.65-2.40 73
