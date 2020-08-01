Pagaria Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India saves Rs 89.12K cr in 2018-19 by energy efficiency
Pradhan meets US Energy Secretary
Future of India's energy sector will be driven by new technology: Dharmendra Pradhan
Average renewable energy tariff to remain competitive: Crisil
Centre asks states not to stop payment of renewable energy generators
-
Sales rise 550.00% to Rs 0.26 croreNet loss of Pagaria Energy reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 550.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 72.46% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.260.04 550 1.190.69 72 OPM %-15.38325.00 --8.40-17.39 - PBDT0.020.17 -88 0.050.05 0 PBT00.15 -100 0.030.03 0 NP-0.010.15 PL 0.020.02 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU