JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bodhtree Consulting consolidated net profit declines 93.04% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

RTS Power Corporation standalone net profit rises 611.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 67.96% to Rs 21.84 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 611.46% to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.96% to Rs 21.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.64% to Rs 11.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.40% to Rs 112.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.8468.16 -68 112.27251.72 -55 OPM %-10.995.34 -5.886.75 - PBDT-2.622.19 PL 5.7710.10 -43 PBT-3.361.65 PL 3.277.97 -59 NP6.830.96 611 11.865.50 116

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 11:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU