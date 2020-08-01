RTS Power Corporation standalone net profit rises 611.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.96% to Rs 21.84 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 611.46% to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.96% to Rs 21.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.64% to Rs 11.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.40% to Rs 112.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

