Unijolly Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.18% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

