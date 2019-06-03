Unijolly Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Unijolly Investments Company remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.18% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 0.010.07 -86 OPM %066.67 --500.0014.29 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.120.56 -79 PBT0.010.02 -50 0.120.56 -79 NP0.010.01 0 0.120.55 -78
