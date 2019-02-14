AAR Commercial Company standalone net profit rises 312.50% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of AAR Commercial Company rose 312.50% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
