Shree Pacetronix standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 1.81 croreNet profit of Shree Pacetronix declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.811.60 13 OPM %11.6013.13 -PBDT0.130.14 -7 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.020.03 -33
