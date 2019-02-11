Alphageo (India) consolidated net profit declines 36.12% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.44% to Rs 91.89 croreNet profit of Alphageo (India) declined 36.12% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.44% to Rs 91.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 103.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales91.89103.76 -11 OPM %23.6029.85 -PBDT23.0630.14 -23 PBT15.0121.60 -31 NP9.0214.12 -36
