Aarti Industries standalone net profit declines 40.69% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 114.50% in the March 2020 quarter
Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.90% in the March 2020 quarter
Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.74% in the June 2020 quarter
Aarti Industries standalone net profit declines 14.03% in the March 2020 quarter
Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 280.62% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.81% to Rs 904.84 croreNet profit of Aarti Industries declined 40.69% to Rs 81.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 137.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.81% to Rs 904.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 992.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales904.84992.25 -9 OPM %19.4423.88 -PBDT150.74210.95 -29 PBT101.97170.86 -40 NP81.47137.36 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU