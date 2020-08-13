JUST IN
Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 65.25% in the June 2020 quarter
Aarti Industries standalone net profit declines 40.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.81% to Rs 904.84 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 40.69% to Rs 81.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 137.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.81% to Rs 904.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 992.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales904.84992.25 -9 OPM %19.4423.88 -PBDT150.74210.95 -29 PBT101.97170.86 -40 NP81.47137.36 -41

