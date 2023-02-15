Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 30.63% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 50.55% to Rs 110.94 croreNet profit of Aarvi Encon declined 30.63% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.55% to Rs 110.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales110.9473.69 51 OPM %3.245.36 -PBDT3.394.12 -18 PBT3.053.81 -20 NP2.653.82 -31
