Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 30.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Aarvi Encon declined 30.63% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.55% to Rs 110.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.110.9473.693.245.363.394.123.053.812.653.82

