Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 390.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 115.78% to Rs 644.43 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons rose 390.00% to Rs 44.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 115.78% to Rs 644.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 298.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

