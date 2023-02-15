Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 390.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jupiter Wagons standalone net profit rises 406.89% in the December 2022 quarter
Industrials stocks rise
Industrials shares edge higher
Titagarh Wagons consolidated net profit rises 738.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Titagarh Wagons consolidated net profit rises 2114.29% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 115.78% to Rs 644.43 croreNet profit of Jupiter Wagons rose 390.00% to Rs 44.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 115.78% to Rs 644.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 298.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales644.43298.65 116 OPM %12.247.53 -PBDT73.4019.61 274 PBT67.2513.71 391 NP44.599.10 390
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU