Octal Credit Capital consolidated net profit declines 86.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Octal Credit Capital declined 86.13% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.070.0614.29533.330.191.450.191.450.191.37

