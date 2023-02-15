Octal Credit Capital consolidated net profit declines 86.13% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Octal Credit Capital declined 86.13% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %14.29533.33 -PBDT0.191.45 -87 PBT0.191.45 -87 NP0.191.37 -86

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:45 IST

