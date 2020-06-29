JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shakti Pumps (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 317.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 340.43% to Rs 18.41 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 317.91% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 340.43% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.09% to Rs 35.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.07% to Rs 38.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.414.18 340 38.8125.69 51 OPM %86.8543.78 -87.2580.89 - PBDT16.215.10 218 40.6125.04 62 PBT15.824.74 234 40.1224.58 63 NP15.173.63 318 35.2019.99 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU