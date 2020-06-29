SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 317.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 340.43% to Rs 18.41 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 317.91% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 340.43% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.09% to Rs 35.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.07% to Rs 38.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

18.414.1838.8125.6986.8543.7887.2580.8916.215.1040.6125.0415.824.7440.1224.5815.173.6335.2019.99

