AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 20.68% to Rs 107.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 411.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 342.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.411.37342.5871.5471.68144.66120.79137.77115.06107.1288.76

