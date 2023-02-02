AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.08% to Rs 411.37 croreNet profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 20.68% to Rs 107.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 411.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 342.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales411.37342.58 20 OPM %71.5471.68 -PBDT144.66120.79 20 PBT137.77115.06 20 NP107.1288.76 21
