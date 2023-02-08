JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 48.44 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rama Multi-Tech reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 48.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.4440.11 21 OPM %7.952.42 -PBDT3.451.13 205 PBT1.90-0.57 LP NP-0.15-0.57 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU