Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Net Loss of Shree Rama Multi-Tech reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 48.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.48.4440.117.952.423.451.131.90-0.57-0.15-0.57

