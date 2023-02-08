Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.86 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Shree Worstex appoints director
SBI Card re-appoints Rama Amara as MD & CEO
Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 48.44 croreNet Loss of Shree Rama Multi-Tech reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 48.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.4440.11 21 OPM %7.952.42 -PBDT3.451.13 205 PBT1.90-0.57 LP NP-0.15-0.57 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU