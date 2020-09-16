ABC India standalone net profit declines 77.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.20% to Rs 28.08 crore

Net profit of ABC India declined 77.66% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.20% to Rs 28.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.28.0864.114.024.130.832.150.441.970.441.97

