ABC India standalone net profit declines 77.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.20% to Rs 28.08 crore

Net profit of ABC India declined 77.66% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.20% to Rs 28.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.0864.11 -56 OPM %4.024.13 -PBDT0.832.15 -61 PBT0.441.97 -78 NP0.441.97 -78

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:17 IST

