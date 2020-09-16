Tilaknagar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 407.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 155.93 croreNet profit of Tilaknagar Industries reported to Rs 407.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 155.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 307.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 148.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.63% to Rs 648.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 488.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales155.93176.59 -12 648.55488.99 33 OPM %-42.9729.72 --1.3610.69 - PBDT-38.577.59 PL -115.22-113.89 -1 PBT-46.37-0.75 -6083 -146.41-148.88 2 NP407.96-0.75 LP 307.92-148.88 LP
