Indiabulls Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 61.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 50.78% to Rs 50.36 croreNet profit of Indiabulls Integrated Services rose 61.50% to Rs 72.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.78% to Rs 50.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2170.93% to Rs 78.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.57% to Rs 170.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 232.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales50.36102.32 -51 170.90232.74 -27 OPM %-6.5940.45 --1.2521.80 - PBDT101.0058.35 73 134.5440.40 233 PBT93.6749.12 91 108.4412.45 771 NP72.7945.07 62 78.123.44 2171
