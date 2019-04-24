Indiabulls Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 61.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 50.78% to Rs 50.36 crore

Net profit of rose 61.50% to Rs 72.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.78% to Rs 50.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2170.93% to Rs 78.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.57% to Rs 170.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 232.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

50.36102.32170.90232.74-6.5940.45-1.2521.80101.0058.35134.5440.4093.6749.12108.4412.4572.7945.0778.123.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)