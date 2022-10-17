PVR reports consolidated net loss of Rs 71.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 470.74% to Rs 686.72 crore

Net Loss of PVR reported to Rs 71.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 153.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 470.74% to Rs 686.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 120.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.686.72120.3222.37-56.6242.33-36.77-110.20-185.47-71.23-153.13

