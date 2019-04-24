ACC will be watched after Q1 results

On a consolidated basis, ACC's net profit rose 38.20% to Rs 345.99 crore on 8.23% increase in net sales to Rs 3,849.63 crore in Q1 March 2019 over Q1 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 23 April 2019.

Lupin said it has received a letter from the (USFDA) classifying the inspection conducted at its Pithampur (Indore) Unit-2 facility in January 2019 as Action Indicated (OAI). The USFDA has stated that this facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed. The company does not believe that this classification will have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility. The company is in the process of sending further updates of its corrective actions to the USFDA and is hopeful of a positive outcome. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 April 2019.

announced that the (RBI) through its letter dated 22 April 2019 has granted its final approval to to acquire upto 9.9% of the paid-up voting equity capital of post proposed amalgamation of with The amalgamation scheme remains subject to approvals from the and the respective shareholders and creditors of and The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 April 2019.

Tata Power announced that its wholly-subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed a binding agreement to sell its 32 MW operating wind assets located in Satara District, The power from these assets is currently tied up with - Distribution (TPC-D) under a long-term power purchase agreement. The parties are currently executing conditions precedent defined under the agreement. Upon completion of the conditions precedent, the assets and liabilities pertaining to the said project would be transferred to the buyer. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 April 2019.

NBCC (India) said it has signed agreements with Government of Republic of on 11 April 2019 for project management consultancy for construction of Police Academy (MPA), (FSL) and & National Achieves (NA&NL) at NBCC secured order of Lot -1 MPA, Lot-2 FSL, Lot-3 NA&NL through competitive bids invited by is funding these projects under GoI Line of Credit. The approximate cost of the projects is $44 million with PMC fees of $1,807,256 for all the three lots. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 April 2019.

introduced the New Alto, which has been India's best-selling car for 15 consecutive years. Keeping years of trust and faith in mind, drives in the New with enhanced safety features and captivating design. The New now comes with BS-VI compliant engine, nearly a year before the regulation being mandated. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 April 2019.

