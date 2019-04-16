Polycab India in focus on debut

Shares of will debut on the bourses today, 16 April 2019. The initial public offer (IPO) of received bids for 91.64 crore shares, as per the (NSE) data. The issue was subscribed 51.96 times. The issue opened for subscription on 5 April 2019 and closed on 9 April 2019. The price band for the issue was Rs 533 to Rs 538 per share.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said that the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (BIR) from US FDA, for - 3 at Bachupally, The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 April 2019.

(Cip Tec), a subsidiary of Cipla and Pulmatrix, announced their entry into a Definitive Agreement for the co-development and commercialization of Pulmazole - an inhaled iSPERSE formulation of the antifungal drug itraconazole for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) in patients with asthma. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 April 2019.

has launched ''TEJAS MAIN FUSELAGE ASSEMBLY'' for (HAL). This is a milestone in Nation''s Aerospace journey and Make-in-lndia initiative, a unique Public-Private-Partnership successfully implemented in association with HAL. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 April 2019.

and announced the commercial production of at Dahej, The new facility, with project cost of approx. Rs 550 crore, has production capacities of about 92 KTPA for Concentrated Nitric Acid (CNA) and about 149 KTPA for Diluted Nitric Acid (DNA). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)