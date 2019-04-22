RIL, HDFC Bank in focus after Q4 outcome

On a consolidated basis, net profit of (RIL) rose 9.79% to Rs 10362 crore on 18.60% rise in net sales to Rs 138659 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Thursday, 18 April 2019.

HDFC Bank's net profit rose 22.63% to Rs 5,885.12 crore on 22.13% rise in net sales to Rs 31,204.46 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced on Saturday, 20 April 2019.

Net profit of rose 7.49% to Rs 227.73 crore on 20.96% rise in net sales to Rs 2197.47 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Thursday, 18 April 2019.

announced that (USFDA) classified inspection at the company's formulations (SEZ) Unit I in as Voluntary Action Initiated (VAI). The result was announced on Friday, 19 April 2019. Earlier on 15 January 2019, Dr Reddys Laboratories' informed about completion of USFDA audit and issuance of a Form 483 with four observations at the company's formulations plant.

clarified on Friday, 19 April 2019, that it became aware of a potentially abnormal activity within its network about 10 days ago in respect of few of its employee accounts, which were subjected to an advanced phishing campaign. The company promptly kicked off its standard operating procedure for addressing such incidents. The company has used its industry leading cyber security practices and partner ecosystem for remedial steps and has shared this intelligence with its partners to develop the antivirus signatures. The incident did not impact the company's ongoing critical business operations.

announced on Friday, 19 April 2019, that its proposed rights issue is scheduled to open on 3 May 2019 and will close on 17 May 2019.

