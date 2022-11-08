JUST IN
Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 132.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.22% to Rs 115.19 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India rose 132.68% to Rs 33.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.22% to Rs 115.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales115.1985.19 35 OPM %44.7931.40 -PBDT52.8827.74 91 PBT43.9019.19 129 NP33.1114.23 133

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:56 IST

