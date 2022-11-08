Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 132.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.22% to Rs 115.19 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India rose 132.68% to Rs 33.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.22% to Rs 115.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.115.1985.1944.7931.4052.8827.7443.9019.1933.1114.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)