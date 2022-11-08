Gratex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.10% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Gratex Industries remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.10% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.030.739.7112.330.100.090.070.060.050.05

