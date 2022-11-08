JUST IN
Dr. Lal PathLabs Q1 PAT slides 24% YoY to Rs 72 cr
Gratex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.10% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Gratex Industries remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.10% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.030.73 41 OPM %9.7112.33 -PBDT0.100.09 11 PBT0.070.06 17 NP0.050.05 0

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:56 IST

