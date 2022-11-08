XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 48.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 134.00 crore

Net profit of XPRO India rose 48.43% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 134.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 126.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.134.00126.5514.2213.5218.3013.9615.3710.8416.0910.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)