JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dr. Lal PathLabs Q1 PAT slides 24% YoY to Rs 72 cr
Business Standard

XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 48.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 134.00 crore

Net profit of XPRO India rose 48.43% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 134.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 126.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales134.00126.55 6 OPM %14.2213.52 -PBDT18.3013.96 31 PBT15.3710.84 42 NP16.0910.84 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU