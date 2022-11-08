XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 48.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 134.00 croreNet profit of XPRO India rose 48.43% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 134.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 126.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales134.00126.55 6 OPM %14.2213.52 -PBDT18.3013.96 31 PBT15.3710.84 42 NP16.0910.84 48
