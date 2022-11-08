JUST IN
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit declines 6.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 4298.42 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declined 6.66% to Rs 282.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 303.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 4298.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3583.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4298.423583.13 20 OPM %49.9155.67 -PBDT855.31910.38 -6 PBT813.49873.60 -7 NP282.89303.09 -7

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:56 IST

