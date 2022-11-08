Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit declines 6.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 4298.42 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declined 6.66% to Rs 282.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 303.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 4298.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3583.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4298.423583.1349.9155.67855.31910.38813.49873.60282.89303.09

