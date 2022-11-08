Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 38.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 1.71 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin rose 38.37% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.711.2792.9890.551.591.151.591.151.190.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)