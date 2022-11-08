JUST IN
Dr. Lal PathLabs Q1 PAT slides 24% YoY to Rs 72 cr
Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 38.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 1.71 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin rose 38.37% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.711.27 35 OPM %92.9890.55 -PBDT1.591.15 38 PBT1.591.15 38 NP1.190.86 38

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:56 IST

