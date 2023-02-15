VSF Projects standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.97% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of VSF Projects declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.97% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.490.62 -21 OPM %12.2432.26 -PBDT0.060.20 -70 PBT0.050.15 -67 NP0.020.07 -71
