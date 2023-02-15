VSF Projects standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.97% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of VSF Projects declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.97% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.490.6212.2432.260.060.200.050.150.020.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)