JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

MFS Intercorp standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 69.20% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of MFS Intercorp declined 60.87% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 69.20% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.692.24 -69 OPM %17.398.93 -PBDT0.120.23 -48 PBT0.120.23 -48 NP0.090.23 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU