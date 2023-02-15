MFS Intercorp standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.20% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of MFS Intercorp declined 60.87% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 69.20% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.692.2417.398.930.120.230.120.230.090.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)