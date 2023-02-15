MFS Intercorp standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 69.20% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of MFS Intercorp declined 60.87% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 69.20% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.692.24 -69 OPM %17.398.93 -PBDT0.120.23 -48 PBT0.120.23 -48 NP0.090.23 -61
