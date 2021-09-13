JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Granules India declines on voluntary recalling batch of naproxen sodium tablets

Benchmarks trim losses; NSE VIX hovers above 14 mark
Business Standard

Board of Goldiam International approves buyback of shares

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 13 September 2021

The Board of Goldiam International at its meeting held on 13 September 2021 has approved a proposal to buyback up to 3,80,000 equity shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.45.60 crore (hereinafter referred to as the "Buyback Size"), being 01.71 % of the total paid-up equity share capital and 19.35% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the Company based on the audited standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2021, at a price of Rs. 1,200 per equity share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, September 13 2021. 12:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU