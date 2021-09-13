Board of Goldiam International approves buyback of shares

-
At meeting held on 13 September 2021The Board of Goldiam International at its meeting held on 13 September 2021 has approved a proposal to buyback up to 3,80,000 equity shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.45.60 crore (hereinafter referred to as the "Buyback Size"), being 01.71 % of the total paid-up equity share capital and 19.35% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the Company based on the audited standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2021, at a price of Rs. 1,200 per equity share.
