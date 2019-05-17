Action Construction Equipments standalone net profit declines 43.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.45% to Rs 299.65 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipments declined 43.01% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.45% to Rs 299.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 367.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.69% to Rs 56.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 1342.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1086.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

299.65367.461342.491086.497.9610.437.298.4823.7837.3296.0986.5520.8134.4784.3474.6212.2321.4656.1652.64

