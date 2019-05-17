Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 34.11% to Rs 368.17 croreNet profit of Praj Industries rose 24.43% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 368.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 274.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 72.75% to Rs 68.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 1141.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 916.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales368.17274.53 34 1141.11916.59 25 OPM %10.7011.32 -7.746.66 - PBDT46.6240.87 14 110.8977.10 44 PBT41.2034.82 18 87.9453.01 66 NP33.3626.81 24 68.2239.49 73
