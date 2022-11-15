Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 1275.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 94.61% to Rs 75.10 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co rose 1275.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.61% to Rs 75.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.75.1038.595.696.062.410.961.380.111.100.08

