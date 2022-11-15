Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 1275.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 94.61% to Rs 75.10 croreNet profit of Active Clothing Co rose 1275.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.61% to Rs 75.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales75.1038.59 95 OPM %5.696.06 -PBDT2.410.96 151 PBT1.380.11 1155 NP1.100.08 1275
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
