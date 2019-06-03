Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 16.95% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 161.02 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 16.95% to Rs 38.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 161.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.48% to Rs 68.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 500.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales161.02144.46 11 500.28480.13 4 OPM %36.6913.26 -26.4322.97 - PBDT41.5532.75 27 93.02104.57 -11 PBT35.0726.10 34 67.5078.52 -14 NP38.0232.51 17 68.7367.73 1

