Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 16.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 161.02 crore

Net profit of rose 16.95% to Rs 38.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 161.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.48% to Rs 68.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 500.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

