Nagarjuna Agri Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.33% to Rs 0.57 croreNet Loss of Nagarjuna Agri Tech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.33% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.570.36 58 OPM %3.51-55.56 -PBDT0.02-0.20 LP PBT-0.01-0.25 96 NP-0.01-0.25 96
