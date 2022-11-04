Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 75.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.30% to Rs 691.90 croreNet profit of Sanofi India declined 75.29% to Rs 130.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 529.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.30% to Rs 691.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 754.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales691.90754.50 -8 OPM %26.2926.35 -PBDT192.80213.00 -9 PBT182.40198.70 -8 NP130.90529.80 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU