Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 75.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.30% to Rs 691.90 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 75.29% to Rs 130.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 529.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.30% to Rs 691.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 754.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.691.90754.5026.2926.35192.80213.00182.40198.70130.90529.80

