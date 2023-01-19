Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.67%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 6.3% over last one month compared to 0.67% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 1.27% drop in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose 0.67% today to trade at Rs 82.7. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.08% to quote at 20788.26. The index is up 0.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 0.58% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 0.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 9.59 % over last one year compared to the 1.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 6.3% over last one month compared to 0.67% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 1.27% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 41675 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 90.67 on 22 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 65.2 on 29 Sep 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)