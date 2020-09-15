Adani Green Energy Ltd Spikes 4.99%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.51%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 87.49% over last one month compared to 9.5% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.82% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 670.65. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.51% to quote at 1728.1. The index is up 9.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Siemens Ltd increased 3.41% and ABB India Ltd added 1.16% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 10.54 % over last one year compared to the 4.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 87.49% over last one month compared to 9.5% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 38811 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 670.65 on 15 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 48 on 13 Sep 2019.

