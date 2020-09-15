NBCC (India) reports weak Q1 result

NBCC (India) reported 87.87% slump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.93 crore on 62.39% drop in total income to Rs 730.15 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

NBCC (India) said the outbreak of COVID - 19 pandemic and consequent lockdown has impacted regular business operations during the quarter ended 30 June 2020 due to limited availability of workforce and disrupted supply chain. The company has restarted its construction related services in a phased manner. The results for the quarter are therefore not comparable with those for the previous quarter, NBCC (India) said.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 September 2020. Shares of NBCC (India) rose 4.41% to settle at Rs 27.25 yesterday.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The firm operates through three segment viz., project management consultancy (PMC), real estate development & engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

