Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 5%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 891.05, up 5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 52.54% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% slide in NIFTY and a 10.27% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 891.05, up 5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17050.6. The Sensex is at 57907.25, up 0.48%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has gained around 65.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22585.7, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

