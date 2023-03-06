Adani Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.37%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 36.84% over last one month compared to 6.33% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.07% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 590.1. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.37% to quote at 2695.83. The index is down 6.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd increased 4.99% and Adani Power Ltd added 4.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 19.4 % over last one year compared to the 10.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 36.84% over last one month compared to 6.33% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2891 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3048 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 439.35 on 28 Feb 2023.

