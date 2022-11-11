Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd and Dollar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2022.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd tumbled 10.12% to Rs 605.55 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80395 shares in the past one month.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd lost 7.79% to Rs 312.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd crashed 6.60% to Rs 130.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54688 shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd plummeted 6.48% to Rs 248.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47736 shares in the past one month.

Dollar Industries Ltd dropped 6.35% to Rs 453. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4391 shares in the past one month.

