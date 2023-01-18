Adani Green Energy to acquire Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has entered into a binding term sheet on 17 January 2023 for acquisition of 50% equity interest in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan (ESUCRL) from Seller.

ESUCRL owns and operates 750 MW solar park in Rajasthan.

The acquisition will expand AGEL's footprint in the state of Rajasthan, where the AGEL already owns and operates solar park in a joint venture Company with Government of Rajasthan i.e.

Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan.

